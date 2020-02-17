Memorial's winter band concert celebrates Black History Month

The Eau Claire Memorial High School Band tried something a little different with its winter concert.

The entire performance was centered around Black History Month.

Each musical piece was related to the Civil Rights Movement, or a specific event that happened during that era.

The night included a tribute to civil rights icon Rosa Parks, along with pieces performed by under-represented and African American composers.

"We just need to treat each other better and that's what I wanted to highlight that. Of course the Civil Rights Movement is probably one of the best examples of how not to treat each other, and how far we coming, and again, to highlight how much farther we have to go," said Memorial High School Band Director Eric Dasher.