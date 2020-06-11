Memory Trail honors Troop 3055

721 miles separate Chillicothe, Ohio and Camp Nawakwa in Cornell, but the physical distance didn't stop a bond from being formed between girl scouts in both areas.

Following tragedy in November 2018 came hope and a trail of memories.

Camp Nawakwa sits quiet right now.

But on the outskirts of the camp, the silence speaks loud on the memory trail, honoring four lost lives and Troop 3055.

“I just wanted to create a place for them, where the families could go, where the girls could go. Where they could just sit and reflect and remember the good times that they had,” said Girl Scout Leader in Chillicothe, Ohio Donna Lunsford

Following the death of three girl scouts and one of their mothers in 2018, Girl Scout troops from all over the country reached out to see what they could do.

Lunsford and her troop in Chillicothe, Ohio, south of Columbus, wanted to create a memory trail.

“These girls are in the news, they're in people's minds, they're in people's hearts, and they’re at the schools. And I think this will bring the younger girls to the girl scouts side of them. On how these girls were their sisters and will always be their sisters,” said Membership Engagement Coordinator Renee Erickson.

Following a visit to the girl scouts camp in May 2019, Lunsford and six troops from Ohio got building the trail.

“It was kind of an unused trail in Camp Nawakwa, we haven't had a lot of use of it lately because we don't use the buildings anymore they're now gone and it's just open grass. But we use the frog pond,” explains Erickson. “We use it for STEM, we do a one week volunteer run camp in the beginning of August and so the girls would come here and we thought what a great way to clear the trail and the girls from the troop, many of them attend the camp every year.”

The trail has two benches, one featuring the names Autumn, Sara, Jayna, and Haylee.

It also has birdhouses, fairy houses, and stepping stones, made by family members of Troop 3055.

“Our promise ends with be a sister to every girl scout, and we take that really seriously,” said Erickson.

Two troops separated by several hundred miles, but connected through a common mission.

“Regardless of where we are, city, state, you know. We are a very, very close knit family. What happens to them happens to us, you know what hurts for them hurts for us,” said Lunsford.

The memory trail isn't the only connection that was built between Chillicothe and the girl scouts in the Chippewa Valley.

The city of Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Department actually planted a tree in their city park in honor of Autumn, Jayna, Haylee and Sara.