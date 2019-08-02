Men break into school, ride floor scrubber in Mich.

Updated: Fri 8:59 AM, Aug 02, 2019

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) - Police in Michigan say three men broke into a school last week and took a joyride on the floor cleaner.

Troy, Mich. police released photos of the men who broke into a school and took a floor scrubber for a joyride. (Source: Police/WXYZ/CNN)

Authorities say they caused more than $1,200 in property damage to furniture, musical instruments and other items at the International Academy East High School.

Officials released photos of the suspects, hoping the public can help identify them.

