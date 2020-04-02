Menards bans kids under 16 and pets from stores because of coronavirus

A new policy at Menards bars anyone under 16 years old from entering its hardware stores.

A Menards spokesperson confirmed the new policy to NBC15 News, saying that the change is in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Customers who look like they may be 15 or under could be asked to show identification as well.

Signs posted at the stores state children under the age of 16 and pets should remain in their cars because of the crisis. Prior to the policy change, pet owners were allowed to bring their dogs into the stores. Service dogs are still welcome, they note.

The Eau Claire-based chain had announced reduced hours earlier this month to provide greater time for cleaning and sanitizing. Their stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.