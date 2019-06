Menards is looking to change a piece of Eau Claire's Westgate Industrial Park into commercial land open to the public.

A proposal by Menards to rezone land at 2517 Truax Blvd will be discussed at tonight's Eau Claire City Council meeting.

The rezoning request includes the reuse of a currently vacant building by turning it into the Menards surplus store.

Menards is still working with the planning commission to determine what steps are next in the process.