Menomonie Alliance Church Easter breakfast welcomes hundreds of visitors

As many Christians head to church on Easter morning, many made an important stop before the service for an Easter breakfast.

Menomonie Alliance Church continued their long standing tradition of offering a free breakfast on Easter. Hundreds of people from the church and the community filled their plates with all of the breakfast essentials. But after the breakfast, everyone is welcome to attend the service and celebrate the meaning behind Easter.

"We have a wonderful church here, we have people that love the Lord and they want to serve and so this morning is evident that they can come and just fellowship together,” said Kyle Wiens, the student ministries pastor. “But we hopefully have them stay for our service just to hear about the Lord and he is risen."

Wiens also says the annual Easter breakfast is one of the highlights for the church throughout the year. Each year they continue to put it in the church budget to make sure the tradition can stay alive.

