Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce announced new CEO

Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce and welcome Ashley DeMuth as the new CEO of the Chamber.

DeMuth will be responsible for creating value-added member programming, recruiting new members, and managing day to day activities to carry out the Chamber’s mission; to strengthen member businesses and stimulate regional prosperity.

Ashley comes to the Chamber with a knowledge of non-profits having served as Executive Director of United Way and Center Director for the Boys and Girls Club. Through these roles, Ashley had the opportunity to see the community from different facets while developing relationships with local business leaders and program partners. Ashley developed a strong devotion for the nonprofit sector after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Stout with her B.S. in Vocational Rehabilitation. Her fiscal, program, and operations management experiences make her a great fit for this role. It is Ashley’s passion to build a strong community that we all deserve.

“Ashley is an excellent addition to the team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role. Her enthusiasm is contagious and we are thrilled she explored our opportunity and accepted our offer,” shared Carmen Trimble, 2020 president-elect.

Ashley will help the Chamber usher in the new decade. Under her leadership, we expect to see new programming and offerings to our members. Outside of work, Ashley enjoys bowling, watching sporting events, listening to live music and traveling with her husband and two children. Ashley’s family calls Colfax home and operates a small hobby farm.

About the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce:

The Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization located on Main Street in Menomonie. Our mission is to strengthen member businesses and stimulate regional prosperity. We aim to be the catalyst organization that ensures that the Greater Menomonie Area is a vibrant place to do business, work and live.

