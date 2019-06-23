Menomonie Lions Club hosts water cross racers this weekend

A local Lions Club hosted water-cross racers from across the Midwest region Sunday.

The Menomonie Lions Club hosted racers with the International Watercross Association for the Lake Menomin water cross event.

The event included race courses, timed trials, and drag races.

Racers from Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin took part with their specially fitted snowmobiles in an effort to raise funds for the Menomonie Lions Club.

Former lions club of Menomonie president, Steve Schutte, says the money raised helps fund community events.

"We're here to fund raise for our community”, Schutte said. “We raise awareness for diabetes, we have a camp we help fund. We have out nature trail down here in Menomonie; we also have our game park here in Menominee that we fund. We also fund a lot of community events here."

The Lions Club plans to bring the International Watercross Association back to Menomonie again next year.

The IWA started in 1988, and aims to provide a safe and sanctioned environment for the sport of snowmobile water cross racing.