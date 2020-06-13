Menomonie man picks up sixth OWI offense

Luke Bassler, 52 years of age, from Menomonie, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

On 06-13-20, at approximately 1:55 a.m., a WI State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for unsafe lane deviation.

Upon approach the driver was identified as Luke Bassler and showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Mr. Bassler was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with this being his 6th offense.

Mr. Bassler was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then to the Dunn County Jail. He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

6th offense.