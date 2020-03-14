Menomonie Market hosts CSA Fair

Several local farm vendors met with customers today at the Menomonie Market Food Co-op’s CSA Fair.

CSA stands for community supported agriculture. The fair provides an opportunity for customers to interact with farmers face to face and purchase shares of meat, dairy, eggs and produce which will be delivered on a weekly basis throughout the season.

Becca Schoenborn with Menomonie Market Co-op says that signing up for a weekly share program is a great way to enjoy locally products and support farmers.

“They are able to get their income at the beginning of the season so they can use that to purchase the seeds and supplies and things they’re going to need to grow throughout the whole season rather than trying to make it work week by week.”

All of the farmers come from a 30 mile radius, and Menomonie Market Co-op is a drop site where most of those weekly deliveries can be picked up.

