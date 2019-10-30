Menomonie Police Department gives tips to stay safe on Halloween

Menomonie Police Department wants everyone to have a safe Halloween, and they are giving tips on how to stay safe.

The department says:

For trick-or-treaters:

-Children 12 and under should go out with a responsible adult. If they are old enough to be out without supervision, children should go with a group and only to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods.

-Accept treats at the door. NEVER go in to a stranger’s house.

-Always walk on a sidewalk or path. Never dart in to the street.

- Cross the street at corners and aways obey traffic signals and crosswalks.

-Phones down, heads up: Be alert when walking. It can wait!

- Make sure your trick-or-treater can see and be seen: Plan costumes that are bright or reflective, or have them carry a glow stick or flashlight. Adding reflective tape to costumes or candy bags can also help with this.

- Review with children how to call 9-1-1 if they ever have an emergency or become lost.

For drivers:

-Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.

-Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

-Anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

-Trick-or-treating hours in Menomonie are 5 to 7 p.m. Be especially vigilant during those hours.

