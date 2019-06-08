Menomonie Police hold public forum to discuss police reform

An area police department is looking to build transparency within the community but in order to do so, officials say they need the public's help.

The Menomonie Police Department has been working on some changes to do a better job serving the Dunn County community.

Today they held a discussion at the local public library to share some reform programs they have been working on and to get feedback from the public.

The department says some of its new policing strategies hope to prevent domestic violence as well as limit drugs crimes in the area.

Today people were invited to ask questions and share ideas with police and other officials.

Menomonie Chief of Police Eric Atkinson says it is important to share how the department is trying to improve policing in the area.

He says developing relationships in the community helps police to get information and solve problems.

“I think we take a look at what has happened in American policing here in the past six seven years and we see a dramatic need to be able to address the concerns society has and the changing dynamics of how people want to be policed and how they want their communities improved,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson says he also wants to hear the public's ideas on how to handle the methamphetamine epidemic in the Chippewa Valley.

The police department will have more events in the future like today's forum to continue learning how to better serve the community and keep people up to speed.

