Menomonie Police looking for suspect in BP burglary

The Menomonie Police Department is asking for your help with a burglary that happened on July 4th at the BP gas station.

Officers shared surveillance video on their Facebook page, in hopes of identifying the suspect responsible.

Police say the suspect broke the door to get in and stole several cases of cigarettes and some lighters.

He's described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a black Carhartt hat, a black Carhartt long sleeve shirt, and a white cloth over his face.

If you can identify this person or have additional information regarding this incident, please call 715-232-1283 and ref. case M19-6861. You can also report anonymously (and online) through the Dunn County Crime Stoppers Inc.

The owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the successful conviction of the suspect.