Menomonie School Nutrition Director hands out more than 16,000 meals

Many school districts have had to ensure their students are still getting food, as classes are being canceled for the rest of the school year.

That's been the case in Menomonie, as School Nutrition Director Michelle Kloser spent Friday handing out more than 16,000 meals at Menomonie High School, Menomonie Middle School, and Wakanda Elementary School.

Kloser says the food program has been very well received by the community.

“As soon as we received word of school closure, we were right on it and developing a plan on how we could feed kids.it's so important that kids have these meals accessible to them, so we are handing out,l on Fridays, kids receive breakfast and lunch for seven days."

Kloser's hard work has not gone unnoticed. She received the School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin's State Association's Director of the Year Award.

