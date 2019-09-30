Menomonie apartment fire leaves several residents displaced

Several people are without a home after a fire at a local apartment complex, according to firefighters, 12 units are damaged.

A building at the Northern Meadows apartment complex in Menomonie went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say no one was hurt and Menomonie Fire Chief, Jack Baus, credits a bystander with helping to get everyone out safely.

"There was a resident who noticed the fire prior to our arrival,” Baus said. “She had gone through and knocked on all of the doors prior to our arrival and notified a many of the residents who were home and they were able to evacuate."

Several departments assisted the Menomonie Fire Department and Baus says it took about three hours to put out the fire.

"We couldn’t have done it without our neighboring departments,” he said. “We needed them, their staffing, we needed their firefighters and their trucks. We are greatly appreciative."

Baus says the fire is still under investigation with no cause being known and all 12 units are a total loss.

"We start looking at it even as the fire is burning,” Baus said. “We start looking for signs and information and continued that after the fire. We're waiting for another investigator to come and assist in that investigation. Right now the cause and origin are undetermined."

The Red Cross was on scene shortly after the fire to assist those displaced.

"The five residents we met with all needed lodging support so we provided them an allocation that gave them the ability to go to a motel/hotel for the next couple of days,” said American Red Cross volunteer, Dave Nuesse.

Cedarbrook Church in Menomonie let the Red Cross use the church for disaster aid.

"We are very grateful to the cedar brook church the pastor there unlocked their facilities so we had a meeting room where we could meet with clients,” Nuesse said.

Chief Baus says the building is unsafe to enter and residents have to wait for firefighters to get their belongings while the scene is still under investigation.

Firefighters were on scene today to help people get belongings out of the rubble, and they say it feels good to be able to help people get their belongings back after such a tragedy.