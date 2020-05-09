Menomonie business shows appreciation to local moms

What started as a Mother's Day giveaway turned into a special treat for local moms thanks to one Menomonie business.

Amy Styer is the owner of Grey Barn Boutique in Menomonie. Last week, she made a Facebook post that gave people a chance to win two free Mother's Day baskets filled with handmade items from her store. She says because of the response from people, she decided to give everyone who liked, shared or commented on the post a free basket, just in time for Mother's Day.

“Being a mom of four, I love the tradition of Mother's Day and embracing your mom and getting her a little gift,” she says. “We've had such a variety from young to real elderly women who have come gotten their basket. It's been really fun to watch through the window as people have grabbed their baskets.”

Each basket included hand-crafted items made by Styer and her daughter. She says she made baskets for around 35 women and so far 31 have picked up theirs up.