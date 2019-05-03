Menomonie firefighters fill the boot to support MDA

A group of firefighters are spreading awareness and raising funds to support local families impacted by muscular dystrophy.

Menomonie firefighters are supporting the MDA with the "Fill the Boot" drive. The annual fundraising campaign helps kids and adults with one of the more than 40 forms of muscular dystrophy, ALS, and muscle-debilitating diseases.

Continuing this 65-year tradition, 15 firefighters from the Menomonie Fire Department, Local 1697 hit the streets Friday with boots in hand asking for community donations.

Firefighter Dan Williams says, "Getting out an interacting with the community, getting to know a lot of folks as they are coming through, helping some individuals with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, so it's a good venture."