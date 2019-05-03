Menomonie firefighters to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Firefighters are raising money for muscular dystrophy.

Menomonie Fire Department Local 1697 is showing support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraising campaign.

Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, 15 dedicated fire fighters from Menomonie Fire Department Local 1697 will hit the streets of downtown Menomonie with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, visitor and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Friday May 3 from 3-6 pm.

Firefighters will be volunteering their time and energy at the following intersections; Broadway St. S and 4th Ave W, Crescent St and Main St E, and near Walmart Supercenter on Cedar Falls Rd.

