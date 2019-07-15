Menomonie man accused of trying to meet officer posing as 12-year-old

A Menomonie man is accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 12-year-old for sex.

Charges were filed Monday against James Vanwinkle, 35.

According to a criminal complaint, Vanwinkle tried to contact a minor through an anonymous messaging app.

In reality, he was allegedly messaging an undercover detective, pretending to be a 12-year-old girl.

Vanwinkle scheduled a time to meet the girl, which is when he was arrested by police. Authorities found that Vanwinkle was armed at the time of his arrest.

He is out of custody on a $2,000 bond.