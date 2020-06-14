Menomonie man arrested for sixth OWI offense

Eugene R. Vilz, 57 years of age, from Menomonie, WI. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

On 06-14-20, at approximately 6:39 a.m., a WI State Patrol Trooper stopped to check on an occupied vehicle by the roadside.

Upon approach the driver was identified as Eugene Vilz and showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Mr. Vilz was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with this being his 6th offense.

Mr. Vilz was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then to the Chippewa County Jail. He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 6th offense.