Menomonie man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

A Menomonie man has been charged in Dunn County court with 10 counts of child pornography.

According to court documents, Joseph Ellis, 45, has been charged on ten felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Menomonie Police Department received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who said a user uploaded four images of child pornography to a website. NCMEC traced the owner of the IP address back to Joseph Ellis of Dunn County, according to the criminal complaint.

Ellis is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 28 and his cash bond has been set at $10,000.

