Menomonie man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

Thor Lancial, 44-year-old from Menomonie has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, Menomonie Police Department was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by a tip line report that on April 30, an image had been uploaded to an illicit website.

Officials located multiple images of child pornography on Lancial’s laptop and cell phone.

Lancial is out on a cash bond of $10,000. His next court date will be July 19.

