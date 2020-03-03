Menomonie man charged with 7th OWI

A Menomonie man has been charged with his 7th OWI offense.

Eau Claire County court records show Joel Sturkey, 46, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 7th offense.

The criminal complaint says officers were called to Circle C Gas Station in Union for a male passed out in a running vehicle. Officers identified Sturkey as the driver of the vehicle and noted he went into the store before returning to his vehicle and passing out.

Deputies say Sturkey was on a .02 alcohol restriction and was required to have an ignition interlock.

His signature bond set at $1,000 has been signed and he is scheduled to appear in court next on April 4.

