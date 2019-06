A Menomonie man is charged with child abuse.

Three felony counts were filed Wednesday in Dunn County against 40-year-old Bee Yang.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities allege Yang used broom sticks and metal bars as a form of discipline.

When asked by law enforcement, he said he didn't feel his behavior caused any fear.

Yang is free on a $2,000 signature bond.

He's due back in court in July.