Menomonie man charged with child sexual assault

A Menomonie man has been charged in Dunn County Court with child sex crimes.

Court records show Jesse Thoms has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under 12- repeater and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping- repeater.

The Dunn County criminal complaint says a woman called the Menomonie Police Department to report that her 7-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted and the suspect was no longer at the scene. The mother told law enforcement that Thoms held down her daughter on the couch and assaulted her.

The cash bond for Thoms was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled to be back in court on May 19.