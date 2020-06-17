Menomonie man charged with heroin & gun crimes

David Hartwig, 32, Menomonie, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, with possessing heroin with intent to distribute, and with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment alleges that on May 6, 2020, he possessed a 9mm pistol and ammunition, and heroin with intent to distribute.

If convicted, Hartwig faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, 20 years on the heroin charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Federal law requires that any sentence imposed on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the charge of possessing heroin with intent to distribute.

The charges against Hartwig are the result of an investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Police Department, West Central Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus is handling the prosecution.