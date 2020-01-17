Menomonie man sentenced to jail and probation after child sex crime charge

A Menomonie man has been placed on probation after he was found guilty due to a no contest plea.

Records show 36-year-old James Vanwinkle has been placed on five years of probation and six months of jail with Huber after no contest plea to a felony charge of child enticement. Felony charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted first degree child sex assault for a child under 13 both have been dismissed but read in.

Vanwinkle must comply with sex offender registration for 15 years after the completion of his supervision.

The criminal complaint says Vanwinkle scheduled a time to meet a 12-year-old girl, which is when he was arrested by police. Authorities found that Vanwinkle was armed at the time of his arrest.

