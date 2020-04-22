Menomonie man sentenced to year in jail for child sex crime charges

A Menomonie man has been sentenced in Dunn County court.

Court records show Dustin Tibbetts has been sentenced to one year in jail and eight years of probation for a felony charge of second degree sexual assault of a child. The charge of child enticement-sexual contact was dismissed on the Prosecutor's motion.

The criminal complaint says the victim told law enforcement of an incident that occured between her and Tibbetts. He later admitted to having a "sexual relationship".

Court documents say Huber after 60 days for work and counseling.