Menomonie opening yard waste site

The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division has partnered with the Town of Menomonie to open and operate the yard waste site in the Town of Menomonie at N5515 377th Street.

The site will be open annually from April 15 through November 1, weather permitting, and will provide free yard waste drop-off services for residents that display a valid Dunn County Solid Waste Permit.

The site will also serve as a business yard waste drop-off site available to landscapers, tree trimmers, and lawn and garden service providers for a fee and by appointment only. Businesses must call the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Office at 715-232-4017 to make an appointment.