Menomonie protesters seek racial justice

Dozens of protesters were gathered in downtown Menomonie on Sunday. Protesters say they want to bring awareness to the local community about racial injustices happening daily.

"George Floyd wasn't the first and he wasn't the last," said Olivia Bautista of Menomonie.

"Racism is not being handled," said Chelsea Stiles of Menomonie.

"If we stop worrying about this and talking about this nothing will change," said organizer Aidan Raney of Menomonie.

Protesters say they wanted the event to remain peaceful just like other local protests. They say they were afraid when two people were positioned on top of a local store armed with guns.

The Menomonie Police Department worked with the protesters to let their voices be heard, while staying safe.

"You have every right to be here," said Chief of Menomonie Poilice Department Eric Atkinson. "You have every right to support social justice. You have every right to get your word out."

One local protester was seen holding an upside down American flag, which sparked discussion between protesters and local people walking by.

"Our flag is versatile in that it can be flown right side up or upside down, which is a sign of distress, said Benjamin Wendt of Menomonie. "I'm calling for help right now."

Protesters held a variety of signs related to the Black Lives Matter movement, but many protesters had the same goal, which is change.

"If we don't make sure it's continuing to stay a focus then real change doesn't happen," said Stiles.

"Just because this was the spark that lighted the fire doesn't mean we are done," Bautista.

"We need to build something different because this doesn't work," Wendt.

