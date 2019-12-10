Menomonie woman appears in court in case of malnourished dog

A Menomonie woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday in the case of the Dunn County malnourished dog, now named Gabriel.

Court documents show 29-year-old Anne Iehl had her initial appearance in court and signed a $200 signature bond Tuesday. She is charged with mistreatment of animals and failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.

A criminal complaint says Iehl brought Gabriel to the Dunn County Humane Society on Nov. 1, claiming that she had found the dog on the side of a road. Officials worked with Hoof & Paw Veterinary Clinic, where veterinarians did not suspect that Gabriel has been lost in the woods for a long time, as there were no cuts, abrasions, burrs, weeds, ticks or fleas found in the examination.

Iehl later admitted to law enforcement that it was her dog, Harley, and that she had been dealing with personal hardships.

Josh Dalton, Executive Director of the Dunn County Humane Society, says Gabriel was rated with a condition of one out of nine. He stated it was the worst condition of any living animal that he had ever seen in his six years of work experience.

Dr. Westcott, with Hoof & Paw Veterinary Clinic, stated Gabriel was going into liver and kidney failure and most likely his lifespan had been shorted by the damage done through starvation, in addition to possible bone structure damage. Westcott noted in the criminal complaint that there were no signs of mental abuse or beating, but the dog had been starved.

Dalton noted that Gabriel weighed in at 23.5 pounds when he came into the shelter and gained 17 pounds in ten days at the shelter.

Gabriel remains in the care of the Dunn County Humane Society and they believe a new owner is Gabriel’s best interest.

