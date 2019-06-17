Mental health training for school staff

A training program to help school officials recognize potential warning signs of mental health concerns was held today at the Eau Claire Area School District administration building.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid training program gives staff members a chance to learn the risk factors for adolescents. Staff learned about behavioral changes and what those changes might mean for a child's mental health.

DeLong Middle School Principal Michele Wiberg, says the program is used to teach staff how to get the right help for a child.

"Not to treat, not to diagnose, but what they can do to help youth get the help that they need.”

The training focuses on changes in a child's behavior as a first sign to an underlying issue and what officials should do when they feel something may be going on.

"The purpose of it is to go through and give people some understanding or training on what they can do if they sees kids in crisis," says Wiberg.

Wiberg says kids are coming into schools with more trauma than ever before, but what may be considered trauma to one student is not always the same for another.

"I think trauma is different for everyone. I think trauma can be physical; it can be mental or verbal,” she says. “It could be 'I was in a really bad car accident,' it could be something really bad happened in my home."

Samantha Kewin is a school nurse in three different EASD buildings.

She says the program helps her notice if something is affecting a child's everyday life.

"If it is affecting a child's ability to live, laugh, learn or love, then it raises a flag and it's something we need to investigate further," she says.

The program uses the acronym A.L.G.E.E. to help staff know what to do if they suspect an issue.

"A is for accessing a student for risk of suicide or harm, L is to listen non-judgmentally, G is for giving reassurance, E is encouraging professional help, and the last E is for encouraging self-help."

Wiberg says removing the stigma of mental health is important to the healing process.

"I think the more we can talk about mental health disorders and get rid of the stigma that maybe there is something wrong or we shouldn't talk about it, I think the more we can get people help earlier so that they can go on to lead healthy and productive lives.”

Both Wiberg and Kewin say getting help early is essential for adolescents.

Secondary teaching staff participated in a similar training in November.

