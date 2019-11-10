Mercury to pass across the sun Monday

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 8:27 AM, Nov 10, 2019

(CNN) - Mercury will be gliding across the sun on Monday in an event called a transit.

It happens only 13 times per century, and the next one isn’t set to happen until 2049.

Mercury will look like a small black dot on the sun starting at around 7:35 a.m. EDT.

Its full path across the sun will take 5 1/2 hours.

Binoculars or a telescope will be needed to see the event. Attending a viewing party at a local museum or an astronomy club event is suggested since looking directly at the sun is harmful.

NASA’s website will have images and videos of the event close to real time.

