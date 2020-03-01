Warm weather brings out Wisconsinites and their dogs

What a difference a year makes. Last March the Chippewa Valley was digging itself out of one of the snowiest winters in Wisconsin history.

This year, sunshine and high 40's kick off the start of meteorological spring. People in Eau Claire, took advantage of it.

“I was pretty fed up with all the snow we had last year,” Adam Hunt said. Hunt was at Otter Creek Park in Eau Claire with friends and their dogs. Hunt also made an usual wardrobe choice for early March; shorts.

“I'm kind of a crazy guy, so I like the cold,” Hunt said. “In my opinion if it's not below 30, I’m weathering shorts.”

Dan Titera of Eau Claire spent his day at Otter Creek with his family and their dog.

“It's a great day to get out and enjoy some of this weather,” he said. “It's great that we can finally enjoy it a little bit without being completely bundled up.”

Others, like UW-Eau Claire student Hayley Harder, went to the dog park with her new puppy named Otis.

“We came out because the weather is super nice and Otis has a lot of energy,” Harder said. “He needed to get out of the house.”

After a brutal 2019 winter, winter in 2020 is for the dogs.

Juliann Johannsen said winter can be fun, if you can find ways to manage the cold.

“Everybody likes spring and fall the best, but it makes it fun to have a place to be out,” she said. “Wisconsin winters are great if you can enjoy them.”

Hunt said he is thankful this winter was not as bad as last year.

“We had a lot of snow last year, but even the cold snaps that we've had,” he said. “We had that polar vortex last year. This year has been a lot more bearable.”

Kennedy Johannsen said the cold makes you grateful for the warm weather.

“I don't mind the winter,” she said. “I definitely think it makes you appreciate the summers more.”

For some, it was the first time they have gotten outside this winter

“We got Otis from a shelter in Hayward,” Harder said. “He's so young, so it's the perfect time to get out and socialize him.”

For others, they said they did not miss a day, even in the bitter cold.

“We come here every day! It is the happiest place in town,” Juliann Johannsen said.

Russell Stone said he and his dog Gus would go to the park most days this winter.

“Pretty much every evening I’d get out with gust to take him to the dog park,” Stone said. “I never let that stop me from going to the dog park with him.”

Sunday has Wisconsinites looking forward to more sunshine and warmer weather.

“I'm ready for spring,” Hunt said.

“I am yeah,” Harder said “I'm ready for spring.”

“Days like this, blue skies, it can't get any better than that,” Juliann Johannsen said.

