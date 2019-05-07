Heroin arrest testament to growing overdose trend in Eau Claire County

Local law enforcement agencies say methamphetamine remains the number one substance abuse problem in Eau Claire County, but a different drug, heroin, is not far behind.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, heroin use, while more common in the southern and eastern parts of the state, is popping up in Eau Claire County.

Fire officials add they've seen a rise in overdose calls and increased need for Narcan use.

A case filed Tuesday in Eau Claire County is a testament to the rising trend.

Brittany O'Brian, 24 of Eau Claire is charged with manufacturing and delivering heroin.

A confidential informant told investigators they could purchase heroin from O’Brian.

When they returned three baggies with a substance over to law enforcement, investigators noticed the informant had likely ingested the drug and started to overdose.

Court documents say the informant stopped breathing and had no pulse. Investigators administered CPR and called E.M.S. The informant did survive.

The recent case shows just how dangerous these drugs are, and with a steady rise in overdose calls, local law enforcement says it's trying to stay on top of the growing trend.

"We're going to all kinds of overdoses all the time,” says John Schultz, Deputy Chief with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

As the opioid crisis remains at the forefront of issues facing the badger state, overdoses are a top 5 common response for Eau Claire Fire and E.M.S.

Last year the agency responded to 62 intentional overdoses, in 2019 so far the agency responded to 25.

The rising numbers are ramping up the need for reversal antidote, Narcan.

“We're on track right now to double our Narcan that we gave last year,” says Schultz.

The antidote is used for overdoses on meth, prescription drugs and heroin, a deadly drug now steadily appearing in the county.

“They have been going up definitely,” he says.

In 2018 Fire and E.M.S recorded 24 heroin overdoses, and not even half way through 2019, it has responded to 13.

While the Eau Claire Police Department says meth remains the number one substance abuse problem, tracking new trends in the county is yet another step in the fight against the nationwide epidemic.

“The police department keeps records of it, sheriff’s department keeps records of it, and we've got our records and we all just kind of collaborate together,” adds Schultz.

O’Brian is free on a $2,500 signature bond. She's due back in court June 17th.

Other agencies working on similar drug cases include the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force Agency.

