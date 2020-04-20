Methamphetamine arrest in Marshfield

On 4/19/20 at approximately 2:22pm, officers investigated a suspicious person(s) complaint at 2121 W Veterans Parkway in Marshfield. Upon making contact with 3 individuals, one of whom was on probation, a search was performed due to the individual’s probationary status and searching guidelines regarding Act 79. During the search, a 24 year old Mosinee male was requested to exit the rear of a vehicle and refused. The male became resistive and was taken into custody. Upon taking into custody, 42 grams of Methamphetamine was found on his person.

The subject, Dakota D Strebig, was arrested and subsequently transported to Wood County Jail on charges of Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony possession of Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest. Strebig is being held at Wood County Jail on $25,000 cash bond and has numerous open cases in Eau Claire County including Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Street Value of the Meth exceeds $4000.

Act 79 provides law enforcement officers with broad authority to search people and their property, who are on probation, parole or extended supervision for those on probation for a felony, a misdemeanor violation under Chapters 940 (crimes against persons), 948 (crimes against children), or 961 (controlled substance crimes), with their status being a result of a Wisconsin conviction and placement on probation or released to parole/extended supervision after December 14, 2013.