Metropolis Resort plans to re-open Friday

As local businesses start to open back up, safety and cleaning measures are at the front of everyone's mind. Metropolis Resort is planning to open later this week and have made several changes inside the resort.

So if you are looking for a new way to keep the kids busy, the resort will open their doors on Friday. Sara Abbott and Billy Bandli from Metropolis Resort show Hello Wisconsin around the resort to see the changes they made to keep everything clean and everyone safe.

They have painted, reorganized, sanitized and done some major construction projects to make sure that guests are safe. The arcade is different; it is bigger and spread out so that when we can open, we will be able to provide enough space, so people are safe. The restaurants are different and changes have been made inside of the stores.

