Mexico to tighten security at 68 border crossings

Flag of Mexico, Photo Date: 5/6/17 / Source: World's Direction via MGN
By  | 
Updated: Fri 10:49 AM, Jun 14, 2019

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that officials will tighten security at 68 border crossings where controls are lax.

He made the comment in a Friday morning presser, although there was no visible increase in the number of soldiers and personnel in the border city of Tapachula near Guatemala.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the National Guard will be deployed on Tuesday along with 825 immigration agents and 200 officials from the country's welfare department.

The plan is part of Mexico's recent agreement with the United States to limit the flow of migrants from its southern border.

Ebrard also called on the United Nations and the international community to help Mexico with immigration control and the fight against human trafficking.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
