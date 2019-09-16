Mich. girl stabbed by sharp pin while eating Kroger pastry, her father says

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) - A Michigan father has hired an attorney after he says his young daughter was stabbed with a sharp pin while eating a pastry from Kroger.

Father Ricardo Ruel says the incident could have turned out a lot worse, if his daughter had swallowed the pin. Now, she has to have testing done to make sure everything is OK. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

Father Ricardo Ruel says he’s still shocked after his daughter bit into an apple strudel pastry and was stabbed by a long, sharp pin. He bought the pastries Sept. 5 at a Kroger in Dearborn, Michigan.

"She took a pastry out of her mouth, and I looked down, and it was a needle there,” Ruel said. "I was kind of freaked out initially like, ‘Hey, how did that get in there? Was there anything else in there or any other ones?’”

The family says they contacted Kroger immediately and filed an incident report. The grocery chain told Ruel the pastry was made by a different company.

"The process that was explained to me is that they come in frozen, and the bakers take everything out and put them in trays. They bake them there at Kroger at the bakery, and they package them and put the stickers on them, the labels,” Ruel said.

Ruel says the incident could have turned out a lot worse, if his daughter had swallowed the pin. Now, she has to have testing done to make sure everything is OK.

Ruel has hired an attorney and will meet with them at the end of September.

"If they find that someone maliciously did that with ill will, by all means prosecute to the full intent,” he said.

Kroger said in a statement it is investigating the incident.

