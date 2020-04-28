Michael Johnson named superintendent for ECASD

The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education selects Michael Johnson to serve as the next Superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District.

Johnson is currently the Assistant Superintendent of South Washington County Schools, a Twin Cities-metro district with an enrollment of 18,900 students.

From Dr. Eric Torres, Board President:

“The Eau Claire Area School District is very excited to welcome Mr. Michael Johnson. He has the knowledge base, work ethic, and skills necessary to support our mission and vision as a learning community. The Board has set very high expectations for him and is committed to

supporting his leadership to close the achievement gap, advocate for equitable public education, and achieve the goals of our strategic plan.”

From Mr. Michael Johnson:

“I’m extremely honored, humbled, and thrilled to be offered the ECASD superintendency. I was impressed with the flexibility and dedication of all stakeholders involved in the search process, and enjoyed the opportunity to present in front of a variety of staff and community groups. My wife and I have had strong connections to Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley for over 30 years. Eau Claire has provided so much for me: my education, the foundation of my teaching career, and the start to my family. It is now my time to serve this community and its students, and I am excited for the chance to reconnect and introduce myself to all stakeholders in order to lead the ECASD with one collective, inclusive vision.”

From Dr. Lori Bica, Search Committee Chair:

“Even with social distancing, we were able to offer everything one could hope for from a traditional, thorough, in-person interview schedule. Full district and community engagement in three days of virtual interviews with finalists would not have been possible without the monumental efforts of many ECASD employees, especially the tremendous behind-the-scenes work of our Technology Department.”

Johnson will start in his new position with the ECASD on July 1, 2020.