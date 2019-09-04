Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, Michigan moved to be the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes, including for adults. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 7:39 AM, Sep 04, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that she ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules. They will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products.

Whitmer says in a written statement that her No. 1 priority is keeping kids safe, and she wants to stop companies that are using candy flavors to "hook children on nicotine."

The federal government and nearly every state bar the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. Whitmer says Michigan will be the first to ban flavored vaping products, including for adults.

It was not immediately clear how quickly her administration would implement the rules.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus