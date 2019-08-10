Micon Cinemas hosts sensory friendly movie

A local movie theater hosted a movie screening for those with disabilities on Saturday.

Micon cinemas in Chippewa Falls has been hosting sensory friendly events for over three years, with Saturday's movie being toy story 4.

The event is aimed at the autism community and those with other cognitive disabilities.

According to local doctors, one of the main symptoms of autism is being sensitive to loud noises and dark places.

For the screening, Micon turned the volume down and the lights up.

Micon Cinemas Vice-President, Connie Olson, says that the event is personal to her.

"I have a niece and a nephew,” Olson said. “My nephew definitely has sensory issues. He just graduated from high school this last year and I know that loud sounds and stuff bother him."

Micon Cinemas hosts these sensory friendly screenings every month, and Olson says that parents appreciate what they are doing.

The next movie is Disney’s The lion king, and will be on September 7th.

The ticket is standard matinee price with $1.50 pop and popcorn also being offered.

