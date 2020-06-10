Micon Downtown Cinema to start showing movies again on Friday

This weekend, movies will be playing on the big screen once again in Eau Claire.

The theater at the Micon Downtown Cinema will only be at half capacity for now, but the popcorn machine will be rolling and the projector will be on.

An effort to bring people more options outside of their homes while dealing with COVID-19.

It's lights, camera, action again at the Micon Downtown Cinema in Eau Claire.

Starting Friday, the theater will once again show movies after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic nearly three months ago.

The theater will stagger show times, put markings on the floor, and have extra space between seats.

“If you go online and book you can feel comfortable that the next two seats will be blocked out, you won't have anybody sitting next to you. So a family of four can come in and order online, or purchase at the theater, and then the system will automatically not sell the next seats,” said Micon Cinemas Vice President Connie Olson.

For only three dollars a person, Micon will show some classics every day of the week.

Movies like Forrest Gump and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory gracing the big screens again until new movies come out.

“We just want to make it affordable too and some other options for families to come back. There's a lot of stuff that's been taken away and so hopefully the movies are something that you feel comfortable taking your family to,” said Olson.

Hollywood has announced no new movies will be released until July.

But at Micon, being able to open the doors and show some fan favorites is a way get both staff, and community members, back towards normalcy.

Micon Cinemas asked people on social media which old movies to show, and say they got thousands of responses.

Micon is also planning to open back up the Mall Drive location in Eau Claire on Friday, June 19 to show old movies.

The hope is to also re-open the Chippewa Falls location in late June, following renovations to that theater.