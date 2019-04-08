Midweek storm to bring rain and heavy wet snow

We are just two inches from setting the record for all time snowiest season in Eau Claire and it looks like we could shatter the record. Back in 1997 the season (measured from July until June to cover the entire snowfall) reported a total of 89.3". As of today our total for 2019 is 87.4" and confidence is growing that we will see a significant snowfall in the coming days.

There is still a good deal of uncertainty when it comes to this next storm. When we get these late season storms, it is always very tricky to forecast the exact location of the rain/snow line. And, this like many other storms happening during the spring has the potential to bring rain along with significant snowfall totals in our area. Right now it looks like the storm will start with mainly rain on Wednesday and switch over to some snow Wednesday night. By Thursday, most of the Chippewa Valley and north will see snow while the Coulee Region continues to see some rain showers. By Friday we should get back to some rain and snow before the storm exits and the weekend clears out and quieter weather returns. Temperatures through the middle of the week will be right around 40, cool for this time of year...and the perfect environment for this wintry mess.

Right now total precipitation from the storm (over the three days) could be in the 1-2" range meaning we could easily pick up 6-12" of snow if not more. Of course it all depends on how much of this falls as snow and the exact track of the storm.

Winds will also be very strong during the day Thursday especially leading to areas of blowing snow and near whiteout conditions. Plan ahead if you do have travel plans later this week.

Winter Storm Watches are already posted for counties in Minnesota, South Dakota and west.

