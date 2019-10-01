Milk truck crash closes highway near Cadott for several hours

A single vehicle crash involving a milk truck shutdown part of a county highway for approximately four hours Tuesday.

According to the Cadott Police Department, it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 on County Highway O, near 240th Street near Cadott.

A police officer says the milk truck tipped over and landed on its side. At this time, investigators aren't sure what caused the crash.

Some milk spilled from the truck, and the DNR was contacted.

The scene was cleared several hours later.

A police officer says the milk truck driver suffered minor injuries and did not require medical assistance.