Miller Park to be renamed American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers home ballpark will have a new name next year after a 20-year deal with Miller comes to an end.

American Family Insurance announced Tuesday evening that Miller Park will become American Family Field next Jan. 1.

A new logo and other branding elements will be revealed later this year. The Brewers a year ago announced the 15-year naming rights deal with American Family, but the name of the ballpark was not known until now.

No terms of the agreement were announced. The deal with Miller was worth $40 million. The brewing company, now MillerCoors, showed little or no interest in extending the naming rights.