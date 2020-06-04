Milwaukee Brewers mascot greets South Middle School students

Last month, the Milwaukee Brewers took to Facebook, asking if teachers wanted to have long-time mascot Bernie Brewer greet their students.

Brian Wiltgen, a 6th grade Teacher at South Middle School in Eau Claire answered the call.

He's held weekly team meetings online with his students.

When Wiltgen's students logged on one more time this school year, they were surprised by the "special guest."

"I've been a Brewers fan since i was 4 years old. I learned how to read off baseball cards. My brother and I used to listen to Bob Uecker all the time. I have a baseball card collection. Even though Milwaukee is farther away from Eau Claire than the Twins are, I'm still a die-hard brewers fan."

The virtual classroom visit with Bernie Brewer was sponsored in part by UW-Credit Union.

