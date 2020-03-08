Milwaukee bar fight shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Milwaukee police say a shooting that erupted during a bar fight has killed one man and injured three others.

Police say the fight broke out inside the bar early Sunday and resulted in suspects firing shots at each other, both inside and outside of the bar.

A 31-year-old man died at the scene. Another 31-year-old man is in critical condition. A 34-year-old man is being treated for a graze wound.

A 26-year-old man suspected of being involved is being treated after he showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He is in custody while police continue to investigate.