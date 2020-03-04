Milwaukee couple charged after 4-year-old dies of suffocation

The mother of a 4-year-old girl who died of suffocation and a man have been arrested in South Milwaukee and are facing felony charges in the child's death.

Twenty-two-year-old Jerome Millen could face life in prison if convicted of physically abusing the girl resulting in her death.

Twenty-one-year-old Christina Collado faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of felony child neglect.

The Journal Sentinel reports a criminal complaint says first responders were called to the couple's South Milwaukee residence Feb. 28 where the child was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.