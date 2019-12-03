Milwaukee man arrested in Eau Claire Co. for 7th offense OWI

A Milwaukee man is arrested in Eau Claire County on suspicion of his 7th offense OWI with a child in the vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post, 49-year-old Jon Mann was stopped around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 for speeding on I-94.

The trooper smelled marijuana and alcohol and saw an open intoxicant in the door pocket.

The trooper says a 14-year-old was also in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found several narcotic prescription pills without a valid prescription.

Mann was arrested on suspicion of his 7th offense OWI with a minor in the vehicle.

The WI State Patrol says he was also driving with a revoked license.

Mann was book into the jail in Eau Claire County, and the child was safely returned to another adult.